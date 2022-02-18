Liam Gallagher thinks Queen Elizabeth is "like a little Jedi".

The 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker is a fan of the 95-year-old monarch and compared her to the mystical knights of protection from the 'Star Wars' franchise.

He said: “I like the Queen. I think she’s like a little Jedi. She’s alright, man.”

However, if Liam was given a knighthood or other honour by the head of state, it is unlikely he would accept because he doesn't want to go to Buckingham Palace and "bend down".

Asked if he'd accept an honour, he told NME: “Unless they delivered it to my f***ing door through the letterbox, like the Royal Mail f***ing should do . . .

“I’m certainly not going there and bending down for no ****.”

Elsewhere, Liam has given his backing to Taylor Swift in her row with his former Britpop rival Damon Albarn after the Blur and Gorillaz frontman recently discredited the 'Lover' hitmaker's songwriting ability because she uses co-writers.

He said: “All them f****** Gorillaz albums are co-writes aren’t they?

“I get it — Noel [Gallagher] bangs on about it as well, ‘I’m more important than you because I write my f****** songs’.

“As much as you’ve had a decent life and a mad life, sometimes it can be hard to pin down what you want to f****** say and some people can bring it out of you a bit better.

“I think [Taylor is] f****** cool, man.”

The row started following an interview Damon Gave to the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The outlet promoted the interview in a tweet which read: "Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.

"Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional."

"Taylor Swift?" She doesn’t write her own songs."

Taylor retweeted the post and fumed: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Damon suggested his remarks had been sensationalised to attract readers and apologised "unreservedly and unconditionally".

He replied: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon"

In the interview, the 'Parklife' singer insisted he wasn't "hating" on Taylor but suggested collaborating with other songwriters was "very different" to taking sole responsibility for her work.

He said: "She doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."