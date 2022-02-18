Prince Andrew is unlikely to be questioned by the FBI following Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction.

The 61-year-old prince was under pressure two years ago to speak to prosecutors in the US about his friendship with disgraced billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who took his own life in jail in August 2019 - but it is believed the issue has not been pressed since and the request originally sent to the Home Office has been left on file.

At the time, Maxwell was under investigation for facilitating Epstein but her whereabouts were unknown, and she was eventually arrested in July 2020 before being convicted of sex trafficking in December 2021.

An insider claimed that as Maxwell has been convicted, Andrew had not been expecting to be called as a witness.

The source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “He could only be a witness to a current investigation. There has been no word from the FBI for almost two years.”

Earlier this week, Andrew agreed a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Maxwell and Epstein of arranging and forcing her into having sex with the 61-year-old royal on three occasions when she was just 17 years old.

In the court documents, Andrew acknowledged the ways Virginia has "suffered" and expressed his "regret" over his friendship with Epstein.

The paperwork stated: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

The document continued: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”