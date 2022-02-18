Scott Eastwood has been “burnt” by Hollywood.

The ‘Fury’ star - who is the son of 91-year-old movie legend Clint Eastwood - labelled the film industry “ a really weird business” and unsure if he wants to carry on much longer.

The 35-year-old actor told Insider: “I’ve been burnt a few times. In that way, I’m questioning if that’s something I really want to subject myself to into my 40s. I don’t know.

“It’s a really weird business. You can be in a great movie or have a great role, but maybe a film doesn’t perform as well as it should have.”

He admitted to having “other endeavours” away from acting he was thinking about exploring.

Scott said: “I have other endeavours that I’m interested in outside of the film business. I find a lot of creativity in real estate. Buying and improving homes and bringing a creative vision to a home that no one really can think of and wants to do. That’s always made me happy.”

Scott admitted one factor in him considering leaving the industry is his desire to have children.

He said: “It’s a circus. It’s an amazing circus at times, but living on the road, I think it would be tough. I don’t have a family yet, but I want that someday, and I think about what that would look like with kids and being away from them. That worries me. But I think before I’m done or before I call it a day, I would like to tell a few stories that are passionate to me.”

The 'Snowden' actor acknowledged being an actor has its "pros" but he has grown to understand movies are a "director's medium", with the cast just "cogs in the wheel".

He said: "The pros are you get to travel the world, jump into different characters. You have good experiences, mediocre experiences, and terrible experiences — and I put that in the pros because that’s just part of life. The cons are you are really a cog in the wheel. Film is a director’s medium, and if an actor thinks any different they’re just very naive.”

Following this realisation, Scott - who didn’t sign up for 'Suicide Squad' sequel on the advice of his famous father - has “learned” to be more picky about what he chooses to take on as some executives who are “just making quantity" over quality.

He said: “That’s the funny thing I’ve learned. There are producers out there who are in the business of just making quantity. They are just making movies for a certain price that they can sell internationally, and they don’t really care how the movie turns out. That’s not the business I want to be a part of.”