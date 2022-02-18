James Norton and Imogen Poots have got engaged.

The 'War Peace' actor has reportedly popped the question to the 32-year-old actress after four years together and they couldn't be happier to be moving to the next stage in their lives together.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "They're over the moon about their engagement and have only told close friends and family. Imogen was totally surprised and is looking forward to being Mrs Norton."

In 2020, the 'Father' actress moved into James' house in Peckham, south London, but the couple are now on the lookout for a new home.

The insider added: "They're looking for a marital home in upmarket locations in east London."

The 36-year-old actor - who is one of the names in the frame to be the next James Bond - previously admitted playing the father of a terminally-ill little boy in 'Nowhere Special' had made him "broody".

He said last summer: "I did get broody.

"My girlfriend definitely clocked that I was getting a little bit more broody.

"It coincided with my age; becoming an uncle, then playing this role and having such a deep connection with Daniel. Yeah, I would go home and talk about having kids. I think she was quite sweet about it."

However, the 'McMafia' star admitted having a child wouldn't be easy because of his and Imogen's careers, acknowledging that it's a "peripatetic, bouncy life that actors lead."

James spent a lot of time away from the set with his young co-star, Daniel Lamont - who was just four at the time - and his family in order to win the youngster's trust.

He said: "We'd muck about in the garden. Him on a bike and me on a skateboard — not very good for a 35 year old with the beginnings of back issues."