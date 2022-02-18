Ubisoft "can remain independent" - but is happy to listen to offers from other companies.

Various video-game studios have been acquired by much larger companies over recent months and while Ubisoft can continue to prosper as an independent brand, Yves Guillemot - the company's CEO - isn't opposed to the idea of following suit one day.

He said: "We are always making our decisions in the interest of our stakeholders, which are our employees, players, and shareholders.

"Ubisoft can remain independent. We have the talent, the industry scale, and a large portfolio of popular IP as you saw in the press release. Our IPs are sought after by the biggest global players in entertainment and tech. Adding to that, if there were an offer to buy us, the board of directors would of course review it in the interest of all stakeholders."

Yves was also asked why Ubisoft hasn't received any acquisition offers.

Asked about the company's future, he said: "We will not speculate on why people haven't made an offer."

Yves also insisted that he couldn't comment on how the company would react if they received a takeover bid.