'Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play Beta' is now live.

The production was recently delayed due to a "stat-breaking issue" found in the live game - but that problem has now been resolved and the beta is live.

Treyarch Studios said on Twitter: "Ranked Play Beta is NOW LIVE! Grab the latest #Vanguard update, restart your game, and start climbing. (sic)"

However, the studio noted that there are still a few issues with the game.

Treyarch explained: "NOTE: Additional weapons, attachments, and equipment are restricted in-game at launch, but will currently appear as unrestricted in Create-a-Class.

"These will correctly display as restricted in your Loadouts in-game, and are replaced with default items when you spawn in. [thumbs-up emoji]

"Future post-launch weapons and content will be evaluated for Ranked Play on a case-by-case basis, and will only be made available if deemed competitively viable and used in the CDL.

"You might also see some incorrect map names listed in the "How to Play" menu. Don't be fooled by this trickery. The in-game Ranked Play map selection is the same as the CDL map pool in-game: https://callofdutyleague.com/en-us/competitive-settings (sic)"

Earlier this week, the studio announced that it was delaying the release of 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' because of a "stat-breaking issue" problem.

The company said at the time: "Resolving this is a top priority, and we'll have an update on timing ASAP (sic)"