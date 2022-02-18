Ubisoft has a "very strong roadmap" for the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise.

Yves Guillemot, the co-founder of Ubisoft, discussed the company's intentions for the money-spinning franchise as he addressed rumours about a smaller 'Assassin's Creed' game being in the works.

During a call about the firm's latest financial results, he said: "As to your question related to 'Rift', I think what we can say here is that we won't comment further on the rumour.

"What we can say is, back to our comment in October, we have a very strong roadmap on the 'AC' franchise for years to come, with very meaningful content coming every year."

Ubisoft is still revelling in the impressive performance of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla', which launched in late 2020.

Yves - who founded Ubisoft alongside his brothers in 1986 - said: "We reaffirmed our focus on delivering high-quality narrative, and today as we mentioned we are happy to celebrate the stellar performance from 'Valhalla' so far."

The businessman added that Ubisoft is "very focused on delivering the second great year of strong content" for 'Valhalla', which is the 12th major instalment in the 'Assassin's Creed' series.