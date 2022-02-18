Prince Harry "doesn't feel safe" in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California when they stepped down as senior royals in early 2020 and though the 37-year-old prince has insisted Great Britain "is and always will be his home", he is reluctant to return to visit because he has been banned from paying for police protection for himself and his family.

Harry's legal representatives were at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Friday (18.02.22) as he began his claim for a judicial review over the Home Office's decision not allowing him to fund the security measures for himself and his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said: “This claim is about the fact that the Duke does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied if he decides to come back.

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart.

“This is and always will be his home.”

However, the QC was rebuked by the judge for her remarks.

She was told: “Can you just focus on the issues in dispute today.”

The hearing on Friday focused on whether details of the case regarding security arrangements for the royal family and other public figures should be kept private or made public.

Harry - who has Archie, two, and Lili, eight months, with his wife - claimed last month he is unable to return to the UK because of the issues surrounding his security arrangements.

His spokesperson said: "Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

"While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

Harry insisted he doesn't want to "impose on the British taxpayer" by having his security costs funded by the public, but his repeated offers to foot the bill himself have been rejected.

The statement continued: "The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham.

"That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer.

"As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them.

"The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country."