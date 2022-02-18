Niall Horan was taken "extremely ill" on a flight on Thursday (17.02.22).

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker didn't give details about his journey or illness but thanked the cabin crew for their care and attention when he was on the British Airways plane.

He tweeted: "Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.(sic)"

The airline thanked their famous passenger for his "lovely comments" and promised to make sure his remarks were passed on to the flight staff.

They responded: "Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them."

The 28-year-old star is still scheduled to appear on Ireland's 'Late Late Show' on Friday (18.02.22) via video link and is expected to discuss Leona Maguire, who recently became the first Irish winner in the history of the Ladies’ Golfers’ Professional Association (LGPA).

The former One Direction singer is an avid fan of the sport and previously said he wanted to transform the golf scene to stop its reputation as a rich man’s sport by trying to get “more teenage girls involved” in learning to play.

The Modest Golf management company owner is such an avid fan he even had a room in his house decked out as a mini golfing green back in 2018, complete with a hole and an outer rim of fake grass.

He wrote on social media at the time: “thank you @prolawnturf and @celebrity greens for sorting me out with this room . (sic)”

The ‘This Town’ singer previously revealed that he plays with a handicap of nine, and would never consider swapping his music career for a life as a professional golfer, as he doesn’t think he has the natural skill required.

He said: "I'm a sports fan in general and I watch a lot of sport and when I was 12 or 13 I joined my local golf club and fell in love with golf then. I play off 9, it basically means I'm not as good as the pros, if I wanted to be a pro I'd have to be plus 5 or 6 so I'm quite far away from that. If I had natural talent for golf then I would go pro. I'm a plodder and a hacker, like all the other amateurs. I'm even worse at mini golf!”