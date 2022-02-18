Andrew Garfield says jumping in the ocean helped him cope with the loss of his mother.

The ‘Tick Tick… Boom’ star - who is up for the Best Actor award at the 94th Academy Awards for playing the ‘Rent’ writer Jonathan Larson - admitted swimming in the sea helped him put the death of his beloved mum Lynn Garfield, who died of cancer in 2019, into perspective.

The 38-year-old actor told Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue: “It was like I got the full download. It reminded me that sons and daughters have been losing their mothers since the dawn of time. And I had this very unique feeling of loss and grief. I’d just jumped into the club of losing the illusion that the person that gives you life is always going to be alive.”

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' actor previously admitted Lynn's death had totally "rearranged his psyche" and altered every aspect of his life.

Reflecting on his career since playing Spider-Man, Andrew said: "A lot's changed since then.

"Like losing my mum, and my psyche being totally rearranged by that. And life taking on a completely different hue and texture and colour. And my inner being totally different. Tasting things differently. Hearing. Smell. It's all different. Nothing's the same."

Andrew also told how he became so frustrated with the attention that came with playing Spider-Man he decided to go on the annual men's retreat held by mythology scholar Michael Meade in Northern California – which saw him drive a rental car down a "long f****** road in the wilderness" – to briefly shed his celebrity status.

He said: "People start to really dive into themselves and reveal who they are to themselves and to everyone, and to have witnessed it by a group of 90 dudes, some of whom are hard-core motherf******."