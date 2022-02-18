Simu Liu felt “uncomfortable” with the responsibility to represent the Asian diaspora on-screen

The ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star felt out of his depth when he was being "bombarded" with questions about representation when he landed his breakthrough role in sitcom 'Kim's Convenience', which followed a Korean family living in Toronto.

The 32-year-old actor told Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue: “We were already being bombarded with those questions from day one—what does it mean to represent your people, why is diversity important. Initially, it felt uncomfortable, like we were asked to speak on these broad issues that were outside of our scope.

"I was a failed accountant from business school who, before I got the 'Kim’s gig, was handing out dog-food samples on the side of the street. I was not an Asian-studies major. Nothing prepared me.”

Simu was keen to “have something ready to go,” like ‘Arthur the King’ soon after his turn in 'Shang-Chi...' - which grossed $432 million at the box office - as he didn’t want to be viewed as a one-trick pony.

He said: “I was like, If I don’t have something ready to go, it’s going to be ‘Simu is Shang-Chi,’ and that’s it.”

Simu stars opposite Phillipa Soo in the upcoming 'One True Loves' and he was blown away by the 'Hamilton' star's vocal skills.

He said: "[She has] one of the best voices I’ve ever heard.

And he found collaborating with 'SNL' writing alum Celeste Yim on the on-screen adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid book of the same name to be "extremely rewarding".

As well as 'One True Loves', Simu's upcoming projects include a mystery role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' movie, which will also star Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken.