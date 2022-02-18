Dizzee Rascal "pressed his forehead" against his ex-girlfriend and pushed her to the ground while holding their son, a court heard on Friday (18.02.22).

The 'Bonkers' hitmaker allegedly attacked Cassandra Jones - who he was with for nine years until they split last February during a "chaotic" row over child contact on 8 June last year, Wimbledon Magistrates Court has been told.

Prosecutor Helena Duong claimed the 36-year-old rapper - whose real name is Dylan Mills - had been "confrontational" when he picked up his daughter earlier in the day and when he was late bringing the youngster back, he began "swearing" at his former partner when she called to find out where he was.

When he arrived back to her house, Cassandra told Dizzee he couldn't come in but claimed he "barged her out the way to make his way into the house with his son in his arms”.

He began "screaming and shouting" in the kitchen while Cassandra and her mother, Dawn Kirk, tried to take the youngster from him.

The prosecutor told the court Cassandra filmed the incident and added: “The Crown say it shows him raising his voice towards Ms Kirk while he has his son under his arms.

“The crown say he became very angry and started acting erratically, banging his head three times on the fridge with his son in his arms.”

The 'Holiday' rapper allegedly grabbed Cassandra's phone to stop her calling police, with the resulting "scuffle" seeing his former partner landing on her elbows on the ground.

Dizzee is accused of then having “put his forehead against hers and pushed her around the room”.

The noise and "fairly chaotic scene" alerted a neighbour, who came over and found the rapper "getting 100 per cent angrier".

Cassandra cried as she gave evidence to the court about her "out of control" partner, accusing him of having "nearly dropped" their son.

She added: “He was screaming for me and I said ‘Please just give me him’.”

She told how she was "barged" and "fell to the floor", suffering grazes and bruises to her arm.

She added: “He was charging around, in and out of the house. He was out of control."

The rapper has denied one charge of common assault.

The trial continues.