Adriana Lima is pregnant.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who already has Sienna, nine, and Valentina, 12, with ex-husband Marko Jaric - made her TikTok debut on Friday (18.02.22) and her first video on the social media platform saw her get her own back on her partner, Andre Lemmers, for making her jump out of her skin by surprising him with the news that they are to welcome their first child together.

In the clip, the 40-year-old model's boyfriend makes her jump several times before she wakes him up to show him the pregnancy test displaying "pregnant".

A sonogram is then shown with a heartbeat heard before revealing that the unborn tot is due in "fall 2022" in the caption.

Adriana previously admitted motherhood changed "everything" in her life.

The 'Ocean's 8' star confessed that her beauty and self-care regimes went "out the window" at times as she focused her attention on her children.

She said: "Becoming a mother changes everything. Beauty and self-care go out the window sometimes.

"But as my two daughters have gotten older, I've realised that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it's important for me to make sure they're copying good ones."

Meanwhile, Adriana is happy to allow her kids to experiment with make-up - although she also seeks "positive mental wellness through meditation".

She said: "I let them experiment with my make-up, masks and creams, as many kids do, but I try to teach them to love the skin they're in and eat healthily for their bodies and to also practise positive mental wellness through meditation."

Adriana and Marko ended their marriage after five years of marriage, splitting in 2014.

The supermodel and Andre made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.