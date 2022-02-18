Julia Fox has claimed she was "stoned" in a viral interview after she was mocked for her pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems'.

The 32-year-old actress - who recently split from Kanye West after a whirlwind romance - was quizzed on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast about whether the 44-year-old rapper saw her as his muse, to which she said she was 'Uncut Gems' director Josh Safdie's muse also.

Julia - who played Julia De Fiore in the 2019 crime thriller - replied: “Yeah a little, maybe.

“I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

TikTok users have since been using the clip and poking fun at the pronunciation, but Julia has insisted she was high at the time.

Page Six shared one of the videos on Instagram and Julia commented: “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah. (sic)"

Julia has recently admitted being with Kanye could be "very difficult".

The movie star admitted it was "very hectic" being with Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye.

She said: "When I'm with Ye. But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult.

"It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense.

"It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."

Julia - who has 13-month-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev - also suggested she wasn't a fan of being "super-mega-famous".

She added: "I've never been operating at the level that Ye is. I never wanted to be super-mega-famous.

"It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."

Meanwhile, the model revealed she wants to "have a bunch of babies", while also revealing she's working on a book, a film and a TV show.

She said: "Ultimately, what I would like to do in my life is have a bunch of babies and write and create content.

"I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for Valentino. He left me on read."