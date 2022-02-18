Heather Rae Young has three "very strong" embryos.

The 'Selling Sunset' star - who is married to Tarek El Moussa - has given an update on her fertility journey after she revealed in December she would be freezing her eggs.

The realtor confirmed that she has four embryos saved, but that one of them is unlikely to be "strong" enough to be used.

She said: "We have four embryos that are saved right now.

"Three are the same gender and they're all very strong. The fourth one's not as strong, so we probably won't use that one."

Heather Rae stopped short of revealing the gender.

She told 'E! News' Daily Pop: "Wait ... I'm not telling the gender! Good thing I remembered."

However, she revealed she plans to carry her child.

She continued: "My mom had a good pregnancy.

"And my sister. So I feel like [I have] good genes, fingers crossed."

Her spouse then joked that he's "looking forward to the pregnancy weight".

He added: "I've already told her I'm gaining 30 pounds."

To which, the blonde beauty replied: "I'm not gaining 30 pounds; I don't know why you are."

Last month, Heather Rae revealed that she had five embryos and one weak one.

She shared: "We just left my fertility doctor and… not the best news...

"So I do have follicles that are growing – I have a total of five, but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract.

"So we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent."

The 34-year-old star admitted it's "not the best number".

She added: "Not the best number, so I'm going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it's even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round, which, obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor."

Back in December, Heather Rae said that she would be sharing her entire fertility process on social media with her fans in order to help people going through the same process.

She captioned a video on TikTok: “Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies #fertility #fertilityjourney (sic).”