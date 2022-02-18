'Pam and Tommy' is "98% fictional", according to John Corabi.

The former Motley Crue singer - who was frontman during Vince Neil's hiatus from the group between 1992 and 1996 - has branded the Hulu mini-series about his former bandmate Tommy Lee and 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson's infamous sex tape so "overblown" and full of "b*******", and says everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves.

The former Dead Daises singer insisted that while his time with drummer Tommy, 59, was wild, he never walked around in Speedos or acted the way he is portrayed by Sebastian Stan.

He also addressed the fictional scene where Third Eye Blind kick Motley Crue out of the studio, which executive producer Rob Siegel has confirmed did not happen in real life.

In an Instagram post, he bemoaned: "Ok….just my opinion here on something that's been bugging me. The Tommy And Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of b*******, it's ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98% of this 'FICITIONAL' take on T P's life is CRIMINAL.

"I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it's sooooo overblown in this S*** they call TV entertainment! Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn't act at all they way they portray him, and now I see that THIRD EYE BLIND 'bumps' us from a studio, because they're more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN…!!! (sic)"

John, 62, fumed that the creators of the series haven't considered how seeing the show could upset Pamela - who is played by Lily James - her and Tommy's sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, and the Motley sticksman's wife Brittany Furlan.

He concluded: "Apparently, HULU, and all involved in this crock of s*** don't care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this. Or how Tommy's new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy's boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!!

"Shame on EVERYONE involved… (sic)"

A source close to Pamela has said she does not intend to ever watch the programme.

They said: "I do know that she'll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer."