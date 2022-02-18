Niall Horan will no longer appear on RTE's 'Late Late Show' after he fell "extremely ill" on a flight on Thursday (17.02.22).

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker didn't give details about his journey or illness but thanked the cabin crew for their care and attention when he was on the British Airways plane to Los Angeles.

He tweeted: "Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.(sic)"

The former One Direction star was due to congratulate Irish golfing champion, Leona Maguire, on becoming the first Irish winner in the history of the Ladies’ Golfers’ Professional Association (LGPA), and is "disappointed" to have pulled out.

The 'Late Late Show' Twitter account posted: "We’re deva! Unfortunately @niallhoran won’t be able to make tonight’s show.

"'He’s very poorly and is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the #LateLate Show tonight. However, he is very proud of @leonamaguire and all that she has achieved!!'

"Get well and see you soon Niall."

After he praised the airline for their response, they thanked their famous passenger for his "lovely comments" and promised to make sure his remarks were passed on to the flight staff.

They responded on the micro-blogging site: "Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them."

The former One Direction singer is an avid fan of the sport and previously said he wanted to transform the golf scene to stop its reputation as a rich man’s sport by trying to get “more teenage girls involved” in learning to play.