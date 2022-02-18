George R.R. Martin has teased that the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' is shaping up to be "terrific".

The 73-year-old novelist has provided an update on the eagerly-awaited HBO series. and although he admits there is a long way to go before it's finished, the screenwriter has been blown away by "all the post-production, writing, directing and acting".

He wrote in a new blog post: "I have seen rough cuts of a few of [the episodes], and I'm loving them.

"Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post-production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific."

As for when it could be released, he admitted: "So when will you get to see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance?"

The author continued: "I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows?"

Lord Corlys will appear in 'House of the Dragon', in which he will be played by Steve Toussaint.

It will also see Rhys Ifans play Ser Otto Hightower, the loyal Hand of the King, while Eve Best has signed up for the role of Corlys' wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragonrider dubbed 'The Queen Who Never Was' because she was passed over as heir to the throne because the realm favoured her male cousin, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

In addition, Sonoya Mizuno will portray slave Mysaria who rises to become the most trusted and unexpected ally to Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

The 10-episode show will tell the story of House Targaryen and is set a few hundred years before the events depicted in 'Game of Thrones'.

Fans of Martin will be aware that Viserys ruled Westeros around 100 years after Aegon's Conquest. His two children, Rhaenys and Aegon II, went on to fight a civil war over the throne that was famously known as the Dance of Dragons.

'House of the Dragon' is based on the author's companion book 'Fire Blood' and HBO ordered it straight-to-series.

'Game of Thrones' regular Miguel Sapochnik is directing the pilot and additional episodes and he will act as showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, who created the upcoming show with Martin.

The network are also working on a trio of prequels which will all be set before the events depicted in the fantasy drama series - which ended in 2019 after eight seasons - and will tell the stories of characters who played vital roles in the history of the world explored by the novels.

Two of the projects have the working titles '10,000 Ships' and 'Flea Bottom'.

The third spin-off, '9 Voyages', is being developed by 'Rome' co-creator Bruno Heller and will focus on nautical adventurer Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake.