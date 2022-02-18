Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna have thanked their supporters following the tragic suicide of their daughter Hannah.

The 42-year-old singer's stepdaughter was found dead in November 2021 at the age of 25, and the couple have issued a statement to share their "deep appreciation" for the "love and support" they've been shown at this difficult time.

A note read: “Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months. “Although we cannot reach out to you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”

Deanna heartbreakingly admitted it's "challenging to know how to move forward after such loss."

She expanded in the Instagram caption:“I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I’m not loving on my husband and children but I’m acutely aware that the world doesn’t stop for our grief.

“I would like to close this super long post with a special thank you to our people who really showed up for us. You all are so good at loving and understanding us and accepting us.”

She concluded: “I really hope you know how much we love and appreciate you.

“Even though we may not be as good at it as you guys are.”

The family claimed that Hannah died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, in a statement, which went on to discuss Hannah's struggles which saw her being "shot in the face" in 2018, shortly after her biological father committed suicide.

Chris - who has been married to Hannah's mother Deanna since 2000 - said he was "devastated and heartbroken" by Hannah's death.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. "I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply (sic)."