Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have considered "getting engaged".

The 29-year-old model has been dating the soccer star for just over two years now, and the pair's romance is going from strength to strength, with a source claiming they have discussed taking their relationship to the "next level".

They told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Olivia and Christian are serious and very in love.

"They have been thinking about taking their relationship to the next level and have talked about getting engaged.

"Christian is really close with Olivia's family and her sisters love him."

Olivia previously said of their connection: "We have so much in common.

"It's really easy for us, so I'm grateful."

The loved-up pair have regularly gushed about each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star split from Detroit Lions player Danny Amendola in March 2018, although they reportedly attempted to work things out in June, before going their separate ways.

The former Miss Universe sparked rumours that she'd got back together with the NFL player when he invited her to a wedding in Houston as his date, but friends claimed they were not officially an item and were still trying to work through the issues that caused them to go their separate ways.

A source said at the time: "Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship.

"Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them. She had previously told him she would be his date to a wedding, and decided to go with him last weekend.

"They are working on things and are definitely talking and seeing each other often. Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship.

"She also travels often and is very busy with work, which is hard."

The brunette beauty previously dated Nick Jonas for two years until their relationship turned sour in 2015.