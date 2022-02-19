Rob Kardashian has dropped his long-running assault lawsuit against his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.

A judge has accepted the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's request to end his legal action, despite it being ruled that there was "sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial".

The 34-year-old star - who is the son of Kris Jenner and her late husband Robert Kardashian - explained that he chose to drop the case for the sake of the former couple's five-year-old daughter Dream.

In a statement issued to Page Six, he said: “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Rob first filed a lawsuit against Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism in 2017.

The sock designer became embroiled in a feud with Chyna following their split in December 2016, and after Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob when he posted explicit pictures of her online without her permission, Rob hit back with a lawsuit of his own.

In court documents, Rob alleged that Chyna, 33, punched him in the face and attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable during an altercation on December 14, 2016.

The former reality star also alleged his then-fiancée caused $100,000 worth of damage to the house he was renting from half-sister Kylie Jenner at the time, by smashing a TV, breaking down doors, and kicking in walls, in a rampage he claimed was fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

During a social media rant against Chyna, Rob claimed she had been unfaithful, and accused her of using drugs during their relationship.

Chyna was later handed a restraining order.