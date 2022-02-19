The City of York wishes to "sever" its links to Prince Andrew.

The council has called for the 61-year-old royal to be stripped of his title The Duke of York and lose his Honorary Freedom of the City of York, following the allegations of sexual assault brought against Queen Elizabeth's son by Virginia Giuffre.

According to The Sun, Councillor Darryl Smalley said: “We’re determined to explore all options to sever his links to our city.

“Buckingham Palace and the Government must then act to remove his Duke of York title.”

Earlier this week, Andrew agreed a settlement with Virginia, who had accused billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who took his own life in jail in August 2019 - and Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with the prince on three occasions when she was just 17 years old.

In the court documents, Andrew acknowledged the ways Virginia has "suffered" and expressed his "regret" over his friendship with Epstein.

The paperwork stated: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

The document continued: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Andrew no longer uses 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity and was stripped of his patronages and military titles.