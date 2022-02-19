Kim Kardashian's home is minimal to counteract the "chaos" of the outside world.

The 41-year-old reality star has explained that the reason she has an uncluttered household with monochrome interiors is that she wants "everything to feel calming".

The mother-of-four - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with estranged husband Kanye West - has given fans a tour of the Calabasas compound she purchased from the 'Gold Digger' rapper for $23 million when she filed for divorce in 2021.

In a video filmed for Vogue, Kim said: “Everything in my house is really minimal.

“I find there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.”

The Skims founder has, however, allowed her kids to express their own style in their bedrooms.

She added: “Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness."

The exes previously threw open the doors of their Hidden Hills home - which they bought together in 2014 - for Architectural Digest magazine.

The house was remodelled by Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to be as child-friendly as possible at Kanye's request, and the garden was completely redesigned so the kids could use scooters outside.

Kanye previously said: "North was the inspiration for the design. As many places as I could take the stairs out, I did."

And it's the same inside the abode, despite its minimalist decor.

Kanye said: "The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family..

"Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom."

It's certainly been chaotic in Kim's life of late, with the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Kanye being embroiled in an epic public spat, which saw Kanye apologise for "harassing" her online.

He's also launched a series of scathing attacks on Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media.

Kanye has also just opposed the mother of his children's request for bifurcation - meaning they can be declared single before working out the terms of their marital split.