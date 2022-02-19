Nicki Minaj is engaged in a Twitter feud with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, over COVID-19 vaccines.

After Nicki, 39, posted a tweet this week, which said: "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about," she was hilariously trolled by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health who replied with Nicki's own tweet from September, which contained bizarre claims about the vaccine.

The department posted a screenshot of Nicki's tweet, which read: "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," and included a side eye emoji.

However, Minaj was furious and hit back at the department, writing: "Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming fear tactics have you? (sic)"

And when a fan tweeted: "Now because of y’all I’m not getting vac y’all to sus for me and idc I’m starting to believe the conspiracy theorist," Nicki added: "Good job guys. You just convinced more ppl to NOT get the vaccine you want them to get. Yaaaayyyyy. Why TF won’t u just get off MY testicles? (sic)."