Kimberley Walsh has insisted it “wouldn’t be right” to reunite Girls Aloud following the death of Sarah Harding.

This year marks 20 years since the ‘Sound of the Underground’ hitmakers were formed on TV show ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ but the 40-year-old star insisted they won’t be getting back together to honour the occasion because they can’t imagine the thought of singing without their bandmate, who died of cancer in September.

She said: “It wouldn’t feel right without Sarah. [Her death] knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge.

“We have no plans to do anything with Girls Aloud and I won’t be doing any pop music on my own.”

But the ‘Morning Live’ host – who has sons Bobby, seven, Cole, five, and nine-month-old Nate with husband Justin Scott – is hoping to get back to musical theatre once her youngest child is a little bit older.

She said: “I’d love to get back up there eventually – it’s definitely my first love.”

The blonde beauty thinks her eldest son is most likely to follow in her performing footsteps one day.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “They’re still a little bit shy so they just do shows for the family at the moment, which are very entertaining.

“I can definitely see Bobby going in that direction. He likes singing and dancing and instruments as well, whereas Cole is more sporty.

“Nate is really chilled and takes everything in his stride – sometimes I think, ‘Am I better at this is or he a really good baby?’”