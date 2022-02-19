The New York Times has denied claims that Wordle has become harder since being sold to the newspaper.

The publication recently acquired the game in a big-money deal, but some fans have complained about perceived changes to the challenge.

Comedian Trevor Noah even took to Twitter to voice his concern.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Wordle isn't fun since the New York Times took over. Is it just me?"

However, the New York Times has hit back at those accusations, denying any changes to gameplay.

Instead, the company is in the process of removing "offensive words" from its list of acceptable guesses and the answers.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the code that powers Wordle can be copied and saved to continue playing it for years.

The hit game can be played for up to seven years using the code, which is written in Javascript.

Professor Alan Woodward, a computer scientist from University of Surrey, explained: "Effectively you can keep a version of the game as it exists today with enough data to keep you going for a long time."

The game was recently sold to the New York Times, prompting fears that people will no longer be able to play Wordle for free.