Tom Holland did a 'few shifts' as a bartender secretly- CAPTIONS

© BANG Media International

Tags

Tom Holland did a “few shifts” undercover as a bartender in London.

The 25-year-old star loves that his job gives him “the opportunity to learn a new skill” so he went to mixology school to prepare for his role of Nathan Drake, a bartender who partners up with Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan - played by Mark Walberg - to go on an adventure to find both treasure and a long-lost family member in 'Uncharted' and was able to put what he'd learned to the test in a real bar.

While appearing on ‘Pop Culture Spotlight’ on SiriusXM, Tom told host Jessica Shaw: "One of my favourite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go.

"So, I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."

However, punters at the bar were quick to identify the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ star and “after word got out”, causing chaos, Tom's real identity was discovered and he was asked to leave.

Tom said: "As word spread around town and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out. And then eventually I sort of got kicked out.

"I have been back to the bar, but it's a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I've been giving them a lot of press though. So, they just shut up and let me back."

This was despite going “undercover” with formal wear and everything.

Tom said: "I had to have a white tuxedo and everything. I would go in there and take the bartender's clothes and be in there undercover. It was fun. I enjoyed myself."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend