Disney has appointed a new executive to oversee its metaverse strategy.

Mike White has been recruited to oversee Disney's transition into the virtual world, which the company sees as the the "next great storytelling frontier".

In a memo, CEO Bob Chapek said: "For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways.

"Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories. This is the so-called metaverse, which I believe is the next great storytelling frontier and the perfect place to pursue our strategic pillars of Storytelling Excellence, Innovation, and Audience Focus."

The CEO went on to explain that Mike will "establish the overall vision" of the company in the future, as it continues to build on its Disney+ platform, which is currently home to 74 million subscribers worldwide.

The memo continued: "While the storytelling that will define our metaverse presence will of course emanate from our creative teams, Mike will establish our overall vision and strategy for the consumer journey through these new story worlds.

"As part of this, Mike will quickly assemble a structure and put in place processes to prioritise and allocate resources, explore partnerships, and facilitate knowledge sharing. Mike will also lead a taskforce that will include senior leaders from key disciplines across the company, including technology, strategy, and of course, storytelling."