Windows 11 Pro will soon require access to a Microsoft account.

The latest version of the flagship operating system will soon require users to sign up for a Microsoft account upon setup, and thus require an internet connection to start up their device.

A Microsoft blog post explained: "Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only. If you choose to setup [a] device for personal use, MSA will be required for setup as well. (sic)"

Other changes made by Widnows 11 in the latest update are of a more "general" nature when it comes to the Settings feature, enabling users to enjoy "flexibility" in results.

In the blog post, it's explained: "We’ve done some work to generally improve results when searching in Settings, including more relevant results and now have some flexibility for returning results in the case when the search terms have common typos. We’ve increased the size of the icons in the Settings navigation pane to make them a bit easier to see."

The company has also made adjustments to aesthetics, including "improving the design" of fonts and adding a live clock to the Time and Dates settings.

The blog post read: "[We have] updated Settings Time Language category and Date time page to now include a live digital clock and information about currently selected option [and] We’ve made some adjustments to Personalization Fonts to improve the design of the page, including that the drag and drop area for installing fonts is larger now. (sic)"