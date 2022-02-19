Alice Evans is seeking custody of her children with Ioan Gruffudd.

Just days after Ioan, 48, filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Alice, 53, she applied for legal and physical custody of their daughters Ella, 12 and Elsie, eight.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Evans asked that visitation rights be granted to Gruffudd.

She is also requesting "spousal support, termination of the court's ability to award spousal support to Gruffudd, and for her attorney fees to be paid by her estranged husband", while citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Evans has asked the court to determine the rights to their family home in Los Angeles.

This comes after Ioan, who filed for divorce from Alice in March 2021, filed a restraining order against his estranged wife.

The actor submitted a 113-page application in California to ask for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, which requested Alice stay 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, actress Bianca Wallace, and not have any contact with them.

According to the court documents obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, Ioan claimed: "Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.

"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother.

"Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."

He also alleged in the documents that Alice "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

In her response, Alice insisted she had "no idea what [Ioan] is going to accuse me of".

She added: "I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace" of Ioan or Bianca.