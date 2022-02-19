Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at the age of 43.

The 'Vicious' star was discovered near Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, two days after being reported missing on Sunday 16.02.2022, with the cause of death yet to be determined,

In a statement, LA Police confirmed: "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner ."

The actress - who also starred as pathologist Joy Fletcher on legal drama 'Chicago Justice' - was married to producer Vance Smith, who took to Instagram to share that he was "broken" upon learning of his wife's death.

He wrote: "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

A missing persons report initially issued by LA Police earlier in the week claimed that Lindsey had "not been seen or heard from" since 13.02.2022, but Vance later refuted that date and explained that she had in fact last been seen on 15.02.2022.

He wrote on Instagram: "The last seen date is incorrect. Lindsey was last seen on 2/15 at 9pm. I can't share anymore details at this time."(sic)

In a statement, Lindsey's agent Michael Chiaverini said that he was "deeply saddened" by the death of his client and expressed the family's wish for privacy at this time.

He told E! News: "We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."