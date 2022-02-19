Brad Pitt was"devastated" by Angelina Jolie's decision to sell her share of their jointly owned winery to a Russian businessman.

The 58-year-old star - who split from fellow star Angelina in 2016 - had initially thought the pair would reach their own conclusion when it came to the business, but was left "devastated" when Angelina,46, sold her share without consulting him.

A source told UsWeekly: "He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him. When she sold it out from under him - out of the blue -, he was devastated."

The 'Fight Club' star - who has joint custody of children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13 with fellow Oscar winner - is said to have had a a "passion" for the winery, Angelina has "no interest" in the business and her actions were designed to "hurt" him amid their ongoing legal battle.

The insider added: "Brad had a passion for the business. It’s been a part of his life and she had no interest. [She sold her shares] just to punish him. She did it to hurt him."

The claims come just days after it was revealed that 'Ocean's 11' star Brad is to sue his ex-wife for damages over her decision to sell her stake in the business back in 2021.

In court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, it is claimed 'Eternals' star Angelina completed the alleged sale "without Pitt's knowledge".

The court documents read: "Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his.

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

In July, it was revealed Angelina was keen to sell her share of the winery and her lawyers had filed a request asking for any Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders (ATROs) be lifted to allow her to offload the estate.