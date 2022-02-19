Kanye West has said that that "God has a plan to remove" Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 44-year-old rap star - who split from reality star Kim Kardashian in 2021 - took to Instagram to blast the longtime boyfriend of his mother-in-law, claiming that he "never needed to be here."

Alongside an image of Corey, he wrote: "God has a plan to remove the Godless. Corey needed to never be here anyway."

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with estranged wife Kim, 41 - went on to explain that while Corey is a "nice guy", he is not a "great guy" who "slid" his way into the family after Kris had divorced Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time.

He continued: "And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in. He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party."

In recent weeks, Kanye - who recently opposed Kim Kardashian's request for bifurcation during their ongoing legal battle - has been having a public spat with estranged wife and also took aim at Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye took to social media to call out the 'Saturday Night Live' star after he had performed a satirical sketch which took aim at the rapper.

He wrote: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME? (sic)", but in a follow-up post, Kanye also insisted his comments didn't amount to harassment.

He wrote online: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him."

Kanye added: "This is not harassment This is payback. (sic)"