Chrissy Teigen has resumed IVF treatment after suffering a miscarriage.

The 36-year-old model - who is married to 'All of Me' singer John Legend and has Luna, five, and Miles, three with him - took to Instagram to share an image of an IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals, hinting that she and John are enlisting a surrogate.

She captioned the post: "here we go again!"

Chrissy also included a GIF of a dancing uterus onto the image, drawing an arrow towards it and writing "lol."

Back in October 2020, the couple suffered had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding and eventually lost the baby.

While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself in hospital, she wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."