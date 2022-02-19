Katharine McPhee has said that pregnancy had a 'psychological' effect on her.

The 37-year-old actress - who welcomed son Rennie back in March 2021 with husband David Foster, 72, - admitted that while she knew her "body would change" when she was expecting, the pregnancy "played with her mind."

She said: "Even though you know your body is going to change, and you expect that, if you're someone who has control issues with your body … psychologically, it just does something different. It played with my mind a little bit."

Katharine - who has admitted to suffering eating disorders in the past - went on to reveal that she was "losing control" throughout her pregnancy and ended up having to turn to a psychiatrist for help.

Speaking on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram Live series 'Before, During and After', she said: "I was losing control and I was going back to this old disordered version of myself, which was upsetting because I just wanted to enjoy my baby. I actually called my old psychiatrist, from when I was in a programme in my early 20s, and he came and sat with me, and said, 'What's going on?'"

The former 'Smash' actress - who shot to fame when she was runner up on 'American Idol' back in 2006 and in more recent years starred in the leading role of Broadway musical 'Waitress' - explained that she "really struggled" in the early stages of her pregnancy and had to "take steps" to find self-love.

She added: "For me, I had to take the steps, walk through it, to kind of find self-love. I think it’s reasonable to say that you don’t always have moments of self-love.

"I really struggled during that first trimester. It was difficult for me to find that self-love, self-appreciation. But then I found it later, and I think how I found it … is something that I’ll now carry with me.I really feel like having conversations with yourself are important, because I’ll often find myself talking through a situation, like you’d have with a girlfriend, but to yourself."