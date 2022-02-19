Dave Grohl wanted to "kill" the Foo Fighters in a "creepy old house."

The 53-year-old singer - who features in the rock band alongside Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear - stars alongside his bandmates in new comedy horror film 'Studio 666' and revealed the pitch he used to convince fellow rockers to take part.

He said: "[I told them] Foo Fighters need to make a record. We don't want to use a studio. Find a creepy old house. We wind up recording in the house. House is haunted. I become possessed. I kill the whole band, and then I go solo."

The 'Everlong' hitmakers take to the big screen alongside Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Whitney Cummings, which sees the band trying to record their 2021 album 'Medicine at Midnight' and end up crossing deadly paths with frontman Dave.

Whitney Cummings - who is known for her starring role in her self-titled sitcom - admitted that she was "nervous" to appear in the film and had to "chug wine" so she could "get through" the shoot.

Speaking at the premiere, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I was nervous because it was rock stars not comedians. So, Dave and I ran around the house they were renting to shoot and we found Jacob's Creek wine and I chugged it so I had a buzz to get through it without being a moron!"

The film - which is set to be released in late February - also features a cameo from music legend Lionel Richie, who Dave later claimed jumped at the chance to be in the comedy-horror movie.

He said: "He was written into the script. [The] screenwriters didn't know that I actually know him, so when I read the script, I was like, 'Oh my god, let’s just text him!' So I texted him and I'm like, 'Dude we're making a horror film. You want to be in it?' And he was like, 'Absolutely.' And that was it."

'Studio 666' is set to be released in cinemas on 25.02.2022.