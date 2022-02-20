Prince Harry is renewing the lease on his UK home.

The Duke of Sussex claimed last week he doesn't feel "safe" in Britain any more because of issues with his security arrangements and though he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have made a new life for themselves in California after stepping back as senior royals, they have decided to keep Frogmore Cottage, their house in Windsor.

Renewing the lease on the abode, which was due to expire on 31 March, means Harry is still able to serve as one of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's four Counsellors of State because the Windsor address qualifies him as being domiciled in the UK.

A spokesman for Harry confirmed to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "There are no planned changes to the current arrangement."

Harry and the other Counsellors of State - his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and uncle Prince Andrew - are able to undertake some of the queen's duties, including signing documents and attending Privy Council meetings at her request should she fall ill or be otherwise unavailable.

Meanwhile, although Harry and Meghan - who have children Archie, two, and Lili, eight months, together - are keeping their UK base, it has been reported they are unlikely to return from America for Prince Philip's memorial service next month.

A service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh - who died last April aged 99 - is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on 29 March but his grandson is no longer expected to attend because of concerns it would "undermine" his legal argument over his desire to pay for police protection when he is in the UK.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "They don't think it's likely he'll come back because it would undermine his position that it's too much of a threat."

In September 2020, Harry and Meghan paid back £2.4 million for renovations to Frogmore Cottage, as well as their rent up until next month, following their decision to step back from royal duties.