Tesla is being investigated by the US government over a braking issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently looking into the so-called "phantom braking" problem, after it received 354 complaints over a nine-month period.

A report into the issue reads: "The complaints allege that while utilising the ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, the vehicle unexpectedly applies its brakes while driving at highway speeds.

"Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle.

"[The Office of Defects Investigation] is opening this preliminary evaluation to determine the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues."

Customer complaints are available to view on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

In one complaint, from earlier this month, a customer explains: "Heavy braking occurs for no apparent reason and with no warning, resulting in several near misses for rear end collisions ... this issue has occurred dozens of times during my five months and 10,000-mile ownership."

The investigation into the issue will focus on 416,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from 2021 and 2022.