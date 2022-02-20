Simone Biles' engagement ring "beats" her Olympic medals.

The 24-year-old gymnast admitted her four gold medals from the Games are no longer her most prized possessions after her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question with a diamond band on Valentine's Day (14.02.22) earlier this month.

Appearing on 'Today', host Carson Daly jokingly asked her: "You have so much gold, Simone. The ring that you have now, does it match all the hardware that you have? The gold, the silver, does it clash?"

Simone gushed in response: "It's definitely my most prized possession now and I'm always wearing it. It definitely beats a gold medal."

While the sportswoman admitted she thought Jonathan would propose this year, it still came as "such a shock" when he got down on one knee.

She said: "I thought it might happen this year, but definitely not on Valentine's Day. So that's why it was such a shock. The way he set everything up was just so seamless."

Jonathan - who had been planning the romantic proposal since December - added: "She thought it was a normal day."

Simone previously admitted it was the "easiest yes" she has ever said when Jonathan proposed.

Sharing a slideshow of Jonathan's proposal, including a video of her new oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band, she wrote on Instagram: "THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.(sic)"

The 26-year-old NFL star replied in the comments: "Ready for forever with you."

Jonathan also shared photos from the proposal, which were taken by a professional photographer, and revealed he had taken his partner by surprise when he presented her with a ring from Zo Frost.

He wrote: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée.

"Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special (sic)"