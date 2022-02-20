Cheslie Kryst was remembered as "unapologetically herself" at a memorial service on Friday (18.02.22).

The former Miss USA took her own life aged 30 on 30 January and fans gathered with her loved ones at the Elevation Church in Blakeney, North Carolina, for a public celebration of her life in which her friends and family gave speeches about the beauty queen's impact on their lives.

Cheslie's mother, April Simpkins, told how Cheslie always stood by her beliefs and was "unapologetically herself"

She added: "Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others. I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years...

"I'm going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I'm going to miss that the most."

After previously sharing Cheslie had suffered from depression, April urged those at the service to "take care of your mental health".

She added: "[I was] touched by all the stories you've shared with me of choosing to seek counselling. I'm proud of you."

She also asked others to honour her daughter by " becoming an ally for a community that needs support".

She said: "Be selfless like Cheslie."

The former lawyer, along with her stepfather David Simpkins and attorney MiAngel Cody had helped free Edward Watson from jail in 2020 and he hailed Cheslie as "extraordinary".

Edward - who had been behind bars for drug trafficking and weapons charging for 25 years before his release - told those gathered: "In life we encounter ordinary people, but there are rare cases when we meet extraordinary people. I needed help, the Lord sent the help that I needed."

Dress of Success executive director Kerry Barr O'Connor remembered the 'Extra' presenter as "one of the most effervescent people I ever met."

She added: "She was always positive, she was always ready to take on the next task."