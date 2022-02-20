Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch is receiving medical attention but is only experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms" and plans to continue working from Windsor Castle this week.

A royal spokesperson confirmed: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The queen's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for a second time on 10 February, two days after he is believed to have been in contact with his mother. A few days later, it was confirmed his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had also had a positive test.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who was left seriously ill when he contracted the virus in 2020 - has wished the queen well on behalf of the UK.

He said: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, added: "Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."

The monarch has been undertaking the majority of her engagements virtually since falling ill in October but on Wednesday (16.02.22), she met with incoming Defence Services Secretary, Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, at Windsor Castle.

And asked how she was, the queen - who was leaning on a walking stick - gestured to her leg and said: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."