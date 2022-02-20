Ben Stiller questioned his work-life balance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 56-year-old star directed the Apple TV+ series 'Severance' during the global health crisis, and the experience led him to question his priorities.

Ben told 'Backstage': "The show ended up being a challenging shoot because we started it basically at the heart of the pandemic, and the hours were long and then the work-life balance started to get out of balance for me working on the show.

"Then everybody started to look at that, I think, within the pandemic and how many hours you're spending a day away from your family, taking these risks to work. All these things that everybody's dealing with in their lives, everybody's questioned it and really, I think had to take a good look at, 'well, what's more important?'"

Ben has focused on directing and producing over recent years.

But the Hollywood star would now like to work in-front of the camera once again.

Ben - whose film credits include 'Zoolander', 'Night at the Museum' and 'Dodgeball' - said: "It’s been a few years [since I acted]. It hasn't been totally intentional except I really do enjoy directing and producing. I am getting to the point now where I am kind of missing acting a little bit and would like to figure out how to do something again."

Ben is now looking forward to acting "one of these days", after spending so many years behind the camera.

He told Yahoo! Entertainment: "I’ve been exploring projects [and] making things as a director and producer, and I’ve been very happy with that. But I really do look forward to acting again one of these days."