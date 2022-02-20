Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished Queen Elizabeth a "fast and full recovery" from COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch has been experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms" after testing positive for the virus, and the Canadian leader has now taken to Twitter to pass on his best wishes.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We’re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19. (sic)"

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has also taken to Twitter to wish the monarch a "speedy recovery".

He wrote online: "I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health."

The Queen - who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time - is receiving medical attention but plans to continue working from Windsor Castle this week.

A royal spokesperson said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously took to Twitter to wish the Queen well in her recovery.

The 57-year-old politician - who needed hospital treatment after being diagnosed with COVID in 2020 - wrote on the platform: "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. (sic)"

The Queen's diagnosis was revealed after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for a second time on February 10, two days after he's believed to have been in contact with his mother.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for the virus a few days later.