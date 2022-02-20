Andrew Garfield's world was "rearranged" by his mother's death.

The 38-year-old actor lost his mum Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019, shortly before he began shooting 'tick, tick...BOOM!', and Andrew admits that her passing left him feeling "lonely".

He shared: "It is very, very difficult. I think with a loss like that the world gets rearranged and I say that knowing I am not unique in that experience.

"It's so strange because it feels very unique when it is happening, it feels like, 'Oh my god, I’m the only person that’s ever lost their mother', because it does feel so lonely and precise.

"It feels just like a precise agony and for a period of time I didn’t want to, and I wasn’t able to, do anything.

"I was kind of wasted and the world didn’t make sense, and it still doesn’t, because I miss her greatly, and I hope it never makes sense because I always want to miss her."

Andrew - who starred in 'tick, tick...BOOM!' alongside Vanessa Hudgens - admits his late mother was proud of his film career.

However, she was even more proud of the way he treated people in everyday life.

He explained to Channel 4 News: "She was proud of my achievements but she was much more proud of how I treated someone in Sainsbury’s or Asda that was checking us out with our groceries - she was someone that was about the small kindnesses in life."

Andrew recently admitted that jumping in the ocean helped him to cope with the loss of his mother.

He shared: "It was like I got the full download.

"It reminded me that sons and daughters have been losing their mothers since the dawn of time. And I had this very unique feeling of loss and grief. I’d just jumped into the club of losing the illusion that the person that gives you life is always going to be alive."