Queen Elizabeth has sent her "warmest congratulations" to Britain's victorious curling team at the Winter Olympics.

The 95-year-old monarch has tested positive for COVID-19 - but she's continuing with her royal duties and has sent a congratulatory message to the women's curling team.

She said: "I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday.

"I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."

The statement was released after the Queen tested positive for COVID-19.

The monarch is receiving medical attention but is only experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms".

A royal spokesperson said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

A number of people have tested positive for the virus at Windsor Castle, according to the BBC.

However, the monarch - who will turn 96 in April - has received the COVID-19 vaccine, including all of her follow-up jabs.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished the Queen a speedy recovery.

The 57-year-old politician - who fell ill with COVID in 2020 - wrote on Twitter: "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. (sic)"