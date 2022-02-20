Patricia Arquette: I've struggled with my work-life balance

Patricia Arquette has struggled with her work-life balance.

The 53-year-old actress - who has Enzo, 33, with Paul Rossi and Harlow, 19, with Thomas Jane - admits she's struggled to balance her career in Hollywood with the pressures of motherhood.

She shared: "As a mom growing up as an actor, I always felt guilty that I wasn’t at home. But when I was at home, I felt like: am I gonna know my lines for tomorrow?

"Work and home was always bleeding over each other."

Patricia stars in the new Apple TV+ series 'Severance', which was filmed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress kept being put in quarantine throughout the shoot, and she admits that it was a strange experience, likening it to a "kind of starvation".

Speaking to The Independent, she recalled: "Everything was confining. I’d go from this [rigid] structure at work to this apartment that I was alone in, and far away from my family. It was a never-ending pressure cooker of unknowns. We weren’t able to joke with the crew the way we used to.

"Even as actors, we couldn’t really bond that way. I felt a kind of starvation."

Patricia also thinks that her entire outlook on life has slowly changed over recent years.

She said: "I’m really loving getting older. I’m finding this gentleness is starting to creep up. [I’m] seeing the bigger picture of things."

Patrica explained that she now sees more "grey" areas in life, rather than looking at everything though a black-and-white lens.

The actress explained: "I’ve always been very black and white, very judgemental. It’s been my nature. Now, though? I’m trying to see more of the grey."

