Chrissy Teigen is "balls deep" in IVFT treatment.

The 36-year-old model - who is married to 'All of Me' singer John Legend and has Luna, five, and Miles, three with him - took to Instagram to confirm that she is undergoing treatment after previously hinting at it on her Stories.

She wrote: "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos." (sic)

The former 'Lip Sync Battle' star admitted that she "doesn't mind" the injections that come with IVF, but insisted that she is the "opposite" of pregnant as she begged well-meaning fans to stop asking.

She wrote: "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch. So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant."

Chrissy had previously shared how the couple were trying again for a child when she shared an image of an IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals.

On the post, she wrote: "here we go again." (sic)

Back in October 2020, Chrissy and John had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding and eventually lost the baby.

While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself in hospital, she wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."