James Gunn is engaged to Jennifer Holland.

The Hollywood director - who is best known for helming Marvel and DC blockbusters - took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the couple's happy news by sharing a snap of the 'Peacemaker' star showing off her ring while drinking a cup of coffee.

Jennifer, 35, also shared a picture of the couple on her own profile and added the caption: “Happiness.”

The pair have been together since 2015.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Karen Gillan is among those to congratulate the couple.

She commented: "OMG!!!!!!!"

Her co-star Molly Quinn gushed: "MY HEART EXPLODES FROM JOY."

Viola Davis wrote: "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

The couple have worked together, with Jennifer portraying Emilia Harcourt in 'The Suicide Squad' and reprising the role for HBO Max spin-off series 'Peacemaker'.

James was previously married to star of 'The Office', Jenna Fisher, between 2000 and 2007.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old filmmaker recently confirmed a 'Peacemaker' star will be returning for a future DC Extended Universe movie.

He teased last month: "It ['Peacemaker'] is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters...

"I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here. So we are connected to all of this."

He didn't confirm any firm details, but he pointed to the huge success of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and those characters' involvement in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe' as proof that anything's possible.

He added: "Who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future?

"I mean no one knew who the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' were, and then all of a sudden they're massive players in 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame'.

"So who knows what's going to happen with Peacemaker in 10 years, five years, or whatever?"