Jamal Edwards has died.

The DJ and founder of the online urban music platform SB.TV - who helped launched the careers of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Dave - has passed away suddenly.

The British music mogul, who was 31, passed away on Sunday (20.02.22. A cause of death is not known at this time.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late entrepreneur, with Grime star Dave and Dua Lipa among those to pay their respects.

The former tweeted: "Thank you for everything words can’t explain."

The pop star wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Heartbroken to hear this news. RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people’s lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon.”

London rapper AJ Tracey wrote: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan wrote: "A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years and you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards."

The MOBO Awards wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Jamal - who was born in Luton - had only recently attended the BRIT Awards on February 8.

In his last Instagram post four days ago, the author paid tribute to his close friend Ed Sheeran on his 31st birthday.

He wrote alongside a snap with the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker: "Happy Birthday to the OG, Ed. Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you've been mates a long time when you lose count on the years! Keep smashing it and inspiring us all G! (sic)"

Jamal was made an MBE for his contributions to music in 2014 and was also an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, Prince Charles' charity.

A champion for emerging artists, Jamal launched SB.TV in 2006.

He started out making videos of his friends performing and uploaded them to his YouTube channel, before creating the SBTV channel.

Big names including Stormzy, Ed, Dave, Emeli Sande and Rita Ora featured.

Jamal's mother is former 'X Factor' star Brenda Edwards, 52, who is now a 'Loose Women' panellist and 'Songs of Praise' presenter.