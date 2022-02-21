Isla Fisher feels that she does not get the credit she deserves for her acting.

The 46-year-old star has claimed that she is often asked about her husband Sacha Baron Cohen or her celebrity lifestyle in interviews when she would prefer to be talking about her own acting ability.

Isla told The Independent: "Usually it tends to be (questions) about when I last saw an infinity pool, or details about my husband.

"Without sounding like a luvvie and getting all 'thespian', I did go to clown school. I studied with Jacques Lecoq, who's a phenomenal clown teacher. He taught me to think about (my characters) walk and talk – it's like putting on a costume, and doing that then informs all the internal work. You prepare and you prepare, and you try to be as meticulous as you can."

Isla stars as a character called Mary alongside Josh Gad in the new TV series 'Wolf Like Me' and she believes that the comedy-drama is different from typical shows.

The 'Blithe Spirit' actress said: "We're so used to seeing romcoms where we're only given the nice bits of people connecting.

"It feels quite original. Love is scary! Once you give somebody your heart and they gave theirs, obviously you're completely vulnerable. The show is more an exploration of love mixed with shame and fear."

Isla added: "I also enjoyed playing Mary because she's so lonely. I'm super gregarious, I love people, I socialise whenever I can. Mary's the total opposite of me, and she's got all this baggage and doesn't feel safe being around people."

Isla also claimed that comedy performances do not always get the credit they deserve – especially in the eyes of awards bodies.

She said: "Comedy is the most vulnerable sort of performance. If you miss the mark, there's nothing to catch you. It's not like drama, yet comedy just isn't considered equal to it, particularly in the eyes of the Oscars."